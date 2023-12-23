Janet BarbozaEthel Pozo, Edson Dávila and Christian Domínguez were accompanied this morning by Belen Estevez and Ric La Torre in one of their sketches in which they rated different characters from local entertainment under various criteria. In a moment, at Belen It occurred to him to play a joke on the popular 'Rulitos', who did not take it well at all and the situation got out of control.

What happened between Janet Barboza and Belén Estévez?

After the exchange of words between Janet and Belénthings didn't stop. Estevez He began to subtract points from Barboza, who, along with the rest of the drivers, was pretending to be a jury member. This caused Janet to 'abandon' the competition, but not before reminding Belén that she is only a guest on 'América hoy'. “MAnger, Belén, I tell you one thing. When I go on vacation, I assure you that the next day I have a job, but you have been looking for a job for a decade.” The dancer did not remain silent and stated: “Do you think that the only job that human beings can have is in 'America today?' No ma'am“.

Why did they turn off Janet Barboza's microphone?

Things did not calm down after the response from the former 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. In fact, they got so bad that the production of 'America Today' had to turn off Janet Barboza's microphone. Edson Dávila was not spared from the fight between the two and when giving his opinion, the Cajamarcan assured: “He just repeats everything the producer tells him“.

Those were the last words of the driver, since They turned off his microphone. It should be remembered that the Argentine dancer was already invited to 'América hoy' previously; However, it is the first time that she argues so strongly with one of the hosts of the morning magazine.

What other discussion did Janet Barboza take part in?

It's not the only time that Janet Barboza loses her temper live. A few weeks ago, she also argued with Pamela Franco, who decided to leave the set during the commercial break. As recalled, the singer had attended the program and she admitted that she did not like the 'atmosphere' that the hosts of 'America Today' created by touching on the topic of the father of her daughter with 'Chabelita'.

