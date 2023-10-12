He’s not happy at all. Dayanita lived a tense moment in the last edition of ‘America today’ after she went all out against Janet Barborza and asked her about her future retirement and definitive withdrawal from the small screen. However, what the comedian did not expect was that the ‘Queen of Moves’ would quickly respond with the same firmness. “Don’t ask because you will never be a driver,”Barboza stated, which left everyone on set perplexed.

Due to the awkward situation, Dayanita He tried to defend himself and remained firm in his intention to present a program in the future.“Madam, I also have the right to drive, I started from the bottom like you,”stated the former member of ‘JB on ATV‘. At that moment, the comedian was quite affected and wanted to leave the set. However, Janet did not believe her and, immediately, she remembered the media fights that the actress had with Jorge Benavides. “Now she’s going to cry because of me (…) Ethel, don’t believe her, you don’t remember how she cried when she left JB, they are crocodile tears,” ‘Rulitos’ said sarcastically.

Did ‘Topito’ give Dayanita a trip?

Dayanita and Topitothey will go sightseeing Mexico, according to what the comic actress revealed in ‘America today’. “I was packing my bags because I’m going on a trip tomorrow. “They gave me a trip to Mexico,” she explained.

Janet Barboza He did not hesitate to ask her if she was traveling with her partner: “Are you going with your boyfriend, are you going with Topito?” To the surprise of many, Dayanita confirmed it: “He surprised me with a ticket, we are going on our honeymoon.”

