Janeth Barboza used her social networks to communicate that her mother was infected this week from the COVID-19. This news was released after learning of the death of Tula Rodríguez’s mother.

Through Twitter, the driver from America today expressed solidarity with her partner On everyone’s lips with a meaningful message.

“Tula Rodríguez’s mother passed away. Impossible to imagine his pain or say a word that alleviates his sadness. God, have mercy, “wrote the panelist for América TV magazine.

In another post, he revealed that his mother also contracted the coronavirus. “That news came that you don’t want to hear. My mother was also infected with this virus that looks like a curse, ”wrote Janet Barboza.

“They have been terrible days of anguish, but she, like every warrior mother, reassures us. Thank God evolving well. God, help us to move on, “added the host, who recently presented her first song in her musical foray.

Janet Barboza breaks down for not seeing her mother

In one of the editions of America today, Janet barboza He could not contain the emotion when he saw the emotional scene of the reunion between Susy Díaz and her daughter Flor Polo.

At that time, the popular ‘Rulitos’ he told has not seen his mother for three years. “I haven’t seen my mother for three years, whom I love and adore. We always saw each other every year, we were together for three months, “she said, moved.

