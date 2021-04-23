The artist of the year 2021 continues to generate expectations one day after its premiere, this Saturday, April 24, with the conduction of Gisela Valcárcel. During the broadcast of América Hoy, Janet Barboza revealed that the notary Alfredo Zambrano would be the great surprise of this new season.

As reported by the presenter, the husband of Magaly medina He would have already had a conversation with the production of the contest to be one of the participants.

Earlier this year, he had made his debut in music with the song “Probably” in collaboration with the salsa singer Daniela Darcourt. The video clip reached # 1 in YouTube trends and surpassed one million views.

“Alfredo Zambrano is approaching the track of The Artist of the Year and it would be the letter up his sleeve “, expressed the host of América Hoy.

Later, he recognized that the notary has a talent for singing. “I am objective and impartial, I have talent and a good voice. The notary sings that is why he would be stepping on the track of The Artist of the Year. What I have heard is that there are very advanced conversations (with the production) so that tomorrow he will be the big surprise ”, he added.

For his part, the presenter Collide mandros coincided with his colleague’s comment. “It would be a good pull because he has been singing with the tuna for a long time,” he said.

“I’m sure now that he’s released he’s going to sing better,” Janet Barboza said jokingly. “Do not mess with my new godmother,” replied Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’ in reference to the host Magaly Medina, who a few days ago praised her talent.

Artist of the year: who are the entrants?

According to the promotional video of Artist of the year 2021, the The following artists will be the participants: Tefi Valenzuela, Pedro Loli, Yaco Eskenazi, Janet Barboza, Paula Arias and Juan Carlos Orderique.

The medium El Popular indicated that the list of contestants on Gisela’s program would be joined by salsa singers: Josimar Farfán and Daniela Darcourt.

Artist of the year, latest news:

