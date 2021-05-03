Give your support! Janet barboza He gave his full support to La Uchulú who was sentenced in the last gala of The Artist of the Year.

During the recent broadcast of America today, the popular ‘Rulitos’ slipped that the companions of the famous tiktoker see her as a threat in the competition.

“I know that the participants vote against who they believe is a serious threat. Who does show, has charisma, is The UchulúIt hurts whoever hurts ”, he said.

He also mentioned that unlike the other participants, La Uchulú had the vote of all his faithful followers.

“You were the most voted, among all the artists who performed at this gala,” said Janet Barboza.

The Uchulú receives praise from Aldo Miyashiro

Aldo Miyashiro has been impressed with the talent and charisma of La Uchulú and did not hesitate to praise her and congratulate her for the resounding reception she has achieved in recent weeks.

“I have to tell you that you have the charisma, you have the grace, you have the talent, you have the ability. You are very fast to answer, you have made a scene with Gisela Valcárcel for almost seven minutes following her in play in a very funny and very ingenious way. Peru has begun to love you, you absolutely deserve to be on this stage and I know you are going to improve ”, said the host of La banda del Chino.

