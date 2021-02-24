Janet Barboza spoke in the last edition of America today on the economic crisis that Peru is going through during the second quarantine, which was decreed by President Francisco Sagasti in order to reduce the increase in infections by coronavirus in all the country.

“There are more than 40,000 barbershops closed, restaurants that are bankrupt, people on the streets have nothing to eat, many domestic workers have been left without work because their bosses have no way to pay them, Peru is starving”, he asserted.

Janet Barboza, who has already had to close 10 stores of her business due to the pandemic, questioned the effectiveness of the mandatory social isolation, especially since many Peruvians do not comply with this measure and, therefore, no positive results are shown in the fight against COVID-19.

“Are you thinking of continuing with this quarantine that is not being fulfilled? We are not a country that has the reserves to continue giving bonds that do not reach those who really need it, “he said.

In this sense, America’s driver today He asked the Government to reconsider its decision to continue with the quarantine, which is economically affecting millions of people in the national territory.

“I am outraged, my classrooms have gone bankrupt, but not only do I speak for myself, but for the millions of Peruvians who are bankrupt and who need to work to eat,” he said. Janet barboza.

