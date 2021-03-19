In the recent edition of America today, this Friday, March 19, Janet Barboza presented her most recent song titled “Forget and forget you”. This song marks the debut of the TV panelist as a singer.

The figure of América TV told details of his artistic preparation and choreography practices with Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’. Before his presentation, he thanked the magazine’s production for their constant support.

“I really want to thank the production, I am happy, thank you for allowing me to make my dream come true. My dream was to be a singer, and having the opportunity to do it as a singer is important, thank you very much. It is never too late for dreams ”, expressed the remembered ex-host of La movida de Janet.

Finally, he sang his new song live. At the end, she received praise and applause from her peers.

Christian Domínguez, who was on the TV set, was pleased by the musical talent of his colleague. “I loved it,” said the cumbiambero.

Janet Barboza happy for how she is treated on America TV

In conversations with a local media outlet, Janet Barboza took the opportunity to talk about her performance in America today and express how she feels on the channel.

“I love it, here they allow me to be me, not be stiff, not be a prudish. In the program I am allowed to show myself as I am, ”said Janet Barboza.

“I hope America today lasts for many years and that they always continue to count on me ”, He added.

