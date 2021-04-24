Host Janet Barboza revealed her uncle needs a bed ICU because he is fighting against COVID-19. The television figure recounted the difficult time he is going through with his family.

He referred to the case of his mother, who was also seriously ill after catching the coronavirus. However, her mother was able to recover thanks to the good care she received in Spain.

Janet Barboza regretted that her mother’s brother cannot access a similar health system in Peru. He assured that he looked for an ICU bed, but could not get it despite the calls for help he has made.

“Today has been a very hard day for me and my family because our health system is in chaos. I believe that without fear of being wrong it is the worst healthcare system in the world. My mother fell ill with COVID-19 in Spain, she happily recovered and the care was incredible . Today my uncle has COVID-19, my mother’s brother, and we cannot get an ICU bed. That is what happens to thousands of Peruvian families. I have managed, searched and called, you don’t know who, but there are no ICU beds, that’s the truth, our people are dying ”, said the driver.

Janet Barboza’s uncle receives oxygen through a generator and he is being cared for by a private doctor who is monitoring him, but it is not enough for his speedy recovery.

“We cannot cry anymore, we cannot pray more than we are already praying asking God at every moment, every minute not only for the people of my family but for all the people who are going through the same thing at this moment,” he added. the presenter of América TV.

He recommended his followers to continue to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. “One leaves a small window open, this disease enters and devastates entire families. Let’s not allow it, let’s continue protecting ourselves ”, he concluded.

