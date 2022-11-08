ask for a fine for Janet Barbosa. The presenter of “America today” is at the center of the controversy after being caught parking in a place that is intended for people with disabilities within a well-known shopping center located in the district of Santiago de Surco. Given what happened, various characters such as Rodrigo González and Edson Dávila asked that the presenter be fined.

Janet is captured in place for the disabled

The program “Love and Fire” issued a report in which Janet Barboza is seen, on Saturday, November 5, leaving the Caminos del Inca shopping center and heading to the parking lot. The fact caught her attention because her vehicle was parked in an exclusive space for users with disabilities.

It should be noted that according to article two of Law No. 28084, parking in parking areas for vehicles or vehicles that transport people with disabilities is considered serious and is equivalent to a 5% fine of a UTI (Tax Tax Unit) which would be 210 soles . However, no security member of the place stopped the presenter and she left the place without problems.

After what happened, the space went in search of the presenter so that she could be discharged; however, she chose not to speak.

They ask for a ballot for Janet

Given what happened, the presenters of the program “Amor y fuego” asked for a fine to be imposed on Janet Barboza for violating road laws. Even her partner Edson Dávila was approached by a reporter from the Willax space, who asked his opinion about this fact. The popular ‘Giselo’ indicated that it should be sanctioned.