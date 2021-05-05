Janet Barboza revealed that she did not like the attitude that Christian Domínguez had against her during the last live broadcast of América Hoy. Both starred in a tense moment after the host criticized the presentation of Pamela franco in The Artist of the Year.

One day after the heated discussion, Barboza reported that he had achieved the suspension of Christian of the program after his behavior and attacks against her. “This is important to say, because here the program does not allow any kind of disrespect,” began by saying the host.

“I want to say that I have suspended Mr. Christian Domínguez for 10 days because I did not like his behavior yesterday,” he said before the cameras.

Immediately afterwards, he announced who, apparently, would be the singer’s replacement. “I have summoned someone who really has talent (…). I have brought a host, singer, actress, comedian. A true artist joins the cast of America today. Bye, bye, Christian “, expressed Barboza while giving pass to the character of María Victoria Santana, La Pánfila.

The driver’s annoyance is due to the fact that Dominguez He called her ignorant and partial. “In this country that happens a lot, that the ignorant person thinks”, was one of the comments that the cumbiambero issued against Barboza, which generated different reactions among the other hosts of the program.

What did Janet Barboza respond to Christian Domínguez?

For its part, Janet also criticized Christian for his lack of objectivity, since he assured that his behavior was due to the criticism he was directing to his partner.

“The idea is that you are here as an objective host, as an impartial panelist and not as a fan in love,” said the host of América Hoy.

Janet Barboza praises La Uchulú after the artist of the year gala

Esaú Reátegui, star of TikTok and who personifies The Uchulú, visited the set of América Hoy after becoming a member of the cast of The Artist of the Year.

During his participation in the program, the influencer was praised by Janet Barboza, who highlighted his talent and was disappointed that he was sentenced: “I know that the participants vote against who they believe is a serious threat. Who does show, has charisma, is The Uchulú, it hurts whoever hurts ”.

Janet Barboza criticizes Yahaira Plasencia for pandemic party

Janet Barboza had a strong comment about the case of Yahaira Plasencia, who attended a party in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and who later went into hiding to avoid being detained by police agents. The television figure reflected on the little importance given to preventive measures.

What goes through the heads of many of these young people who go to these parties in the midst of a pandemic? For me, Yahaira, as an artist, I have dropped it. To see her there in the trunk of a car as if she were a criminal … The images are embarrassing, ”said the driver from América Hoy.

