Janet Barboza remains current on the small screen after her success in her time as host in the musical program 'La movida de los Saturdays'. However, an unknown fact for her followers was her monthly salary due to the great reception she had for many years. This Thursday, February 29, the popular 'Rulitos' was encouraged to tell about her income and what she did with them.

How much did Janet Barboza receive for being the host of 'La movida de los Saturdays'?

In the last broadcast of 'America today', The hosts talked about the value that current Peruvian soccer players had in the market. As expected, the hosts joked with Janet Barboza, and Edson Dávila was encouraged to ask about her income on the program that was broadcast on channel 5. At that moment, she revealed the surprising figure she received month after month for being the image of the program broadcast every week by Panamericana Televisión.

“Let's see, Mrs. Janet in 'La movida', how much did she receive?” asked Edson Dávila. “Do you know how much I earned in 'La movida'? They paid me 100,000 soles a month at Panamericana Televisión,” He responded, surprising the television set attendees. “What? Dad Armando, give me my raise,” said Brunella Horna. “You can verify the information on Google, it was Gisela Valcárcel's magazine that published that information”Barboza said.

What did Janet Barboza do with the money she received from 'La movida de los Saturdays'?

The businesswoman indicated that despite having earned that amount of money, she preferred to “live comfortably” and avoid indulging in luxuries. The reason? She used her income to help her family members have a better life. Janet Barboza He received 100,000 soles a month for 7 years, until the subsequent cancellation of the program in 2004.

“I want to tell you one thing. That money for me was like my petty cash. Where I really felt like I was making money was at the 'La movida' events,” he began. “How many years did you earn that amount, ma'am?” Brunella Horna asked. “It seems like seven years to me. But, Brunella, when you have a family as big as mine, what you do is support your family, your uncles, your grandparents… I tell him, live comfortably,” he concluded.

Why was 'The Saturday Motivation' cancelled?

In 2019, when Janet Barboza served as host of 'Válgame', on Latina Televisión, she was encouraged to reveal the reason why the successful music program went off the air. Everything would have to do with Gisela Valcárcel, who, according to Barboza, would have asked the channel's directors to remove her from the Panamericana Televisión payroll.

“For many people, I am not going to cover the sun with a finger, there were many quarrels with Mrs. Gisela Valcárcel. Many of the people around her came out to attack me fiercely.I don't know, but there were managers who told me that, I have to admit, that Gisela had spoken with a manager to get my program removed, because I was very annoying on the channel,” he counted.

