The artist of the year 2021 returns with a new season and under the guidance of Gisela Valcárcel. This Monday the first promotional video was released that reveals who will be the figures of the show that will be present in the contest program.

One of the surprises was the presence of Janet Barboza. She was happy to be part of the television project and expressed her desire to deliver her best on stage to show her talent in singing and dancing.

“I am very renewed, I have been practicing and gargling with salt water to take care of my voice. Waiting to be summoned. In principle I am already in the promotion, I am willing to fight, as it has to be, “said the host of the magazine America today.

He also expressed that his partner Edson Davila He was not hired for this season of The Artist of the Year 2021. “It was Giselo, but he’s gone. They have not summoned him this season because it was not required, it was like he already burned the character, “he said.

Janet Barboza and Gisela Valcárcel met again during the recording of the promotional video for The Artist of the Year . The two have had feuds in the past, but now they are friendly. On some occasions, Barboza has even defended Valcárcel from comments against him.

Janet Barboza revealed that Gisela Valcárcel asked to cancel the Saturday move

During the broadcast of the missing program Ok meIn 2019, Janet Barboza said that she learned that Gisela Valcárcel had asked to cancel her program The Saturday nightlife.

“For many people, I am not going to cover the sun with a finger, there were many quarrels with Mrs. Gisela Valcárcel. Many of the people around him came out to attack me fiercely. I do not know, but there were managers who told me that, I have to admit it, that Gisela had spoken with some manager to get my program out because I was very annoying on the channel, “he said.

Janet Barboza, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.