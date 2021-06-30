Rodrigo gonzalez It is again in the eye of the storm. The Love and Fire program presented an advance, this Tuesday 29, in which it revealed a complaint filed by Janet Barboza against the Willax driver.

According to the document, the figure of América TV criminally charged for the crime of harassment. In this advance, they mention that this Wednesday they will give more details of the lawsuit against the communicator.

Likewise, they will reveal the response that Janet Barboza received after laying the document in the Judiciary.

“Alarm, this Wednesday at Ripley’s Love and Fire. The ‘retouching’ denounced Rodrigo, but what did the justice answer him? ”, The voice-over is heard saying.

It is not the first time that Rodrigo González has faced complaints. Lourdes Sacín, Cathy Sáenz, Tilsa Lozano and Karen Schwarz also sued the Amor y fuego host in previous years.

Janet Barboza, latest news:

