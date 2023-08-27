He gave him his support. Janet Barboza surprised more than one viewer by celebrating the good moment that Nicola Porcella is experiencing after he passed through ‘The house of celebrities’ in Mexico. The ‘curls‘ He put aside the negative words he had dedicated to him in the past and even dared to compare the former member of ‘This is war‘ with the late musician John Lennon.

YOU CAN SEE: Does Mark Vito want to conquer Janet Barboza?: “We can give ourselves a chance”

What did Janet Barboza say about Nicola Porcella?

Janet Barboza took a moment from the latest edition of ‘América hoy’ to comment on the great success that Nicola Porcella is enjoying in Mexican lands. And it is that the also actor was recently received at the airport of that country by a large number of fans who were waiting for him for hours.

“Not only did he arrive in Mexico, what happened with Nicola is an event, as if a rock star arrived, John Lennon, whoever is alive, etc.”,declared Janet.

“What Nicola Porcella has achieved is what a world-famous star, an idol, achieves. It has been impressive, they haven’t even let him pay the toll”, stated the ‘Queen of Movidas’.

However, Edson Davila He reminded the popular ‘Rulitos’, in the middle of the live program, of the harsh criticism he expressed against the former captain of ‘Esto es guerra’. “For a little while, Mrs. Janet, the version of him has changed… Now he wants to accommodate, after the ‘nicolitas’ almost lowered his bill”, joked the popular ‘Giselo’.

YOU CAN SEE: Rafael Cardozo to Nicola Porcella for his success in Mexico: “Thank you; If not, you would be in the circus with me”

Faced with this, Janet did not remain silent and stated that she does not consider herself “double-faced”, but that she cannot deny the fame that Nicola has achieved:“I am not a wild card, I am not double-faced, nor do I accommodate myself. If I have to give an opinion that someone doesn’t like, I’m interested in two radishes. Does Nicola break it in Mexico? Of course”.

What did Nicola Porcella say about his friends from ‘This is war’?

Nicola Porcella revealed that he greatly appreciates the friendship of Rafael Cardozo and Facundo González, as he assures that they were the only ones who always supported him despite the scandals in which he was involved in the past. “They were the ones who always supported me, the ones who were really with me. When I left the house, many spoke to me and then I started with the family and they began to tell me who were the ones who were there from the beginning, because there were many people who were at the end, ”he said.

#Janet #Barboza #compares #Nicola #John #Lennon #success #Mexico #quota #rock #starquot