Janet Barboza took some time in America today, program that he leads, to demand a better situation for entrepreneurs who have complied with closing their businesses during the pandemic.

The television host revealed that she is bankrupt after the difficult situation she is going through for closing 10 locations of her beauty salons.

“It’s been more than 20 years of work, everything I invested went like water in my hands, I’m broke,” said the presenter.

Despite the economic crisis, he was optimistic and assured that he will remain strong. “We are going to endure as far as possible. These new measures are fatal, they will end up bringing us down. I keep the faith, I hope we make it to the end of the month, “he added.

Then, he referred to people who live from day to day and seek to support their family. “The Government has to understand that people are dying from COVID-19 and also from hunger. Unfortunately the quarantine does not work because thousands are still on the streets looking for how to get something to take to their families, “he mentioned.

In this way, Janet Barboza joins the list of television figures who have had to put aside their ventures due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Artists such as Susana Baca, Jean Paul Strauss, Tatiana Astengo and others have also spoken in favor of improving the conditions of musicians and actors.

Janet Barboza joins the leadership of America Today

The premiere of America Hoy brought many surprises, including its new driving team: Ethel Pozo, along with Janet Barboza and Melissa Paredes.

“From a guest I became a host and I am, of course, happy, grateful. It is the type of program that the people who do driving hope to have the opportunity to develop and especially in these times, where we find critical programs, where finding a family program is like finding a needle in a haystack ”, said the popular ‘Rullitos ‘, for this medium.

