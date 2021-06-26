Janet Barboza sought to calm the question that arose with Karen Dejo, after commenting in America today on the enthusiasm shown by the member of This is war for the Italo-Peruvian player Gianluca Lapadula after his performance in the meeting between Peru and Ecuador.

The popular ‘Retoquitos’ pointed out that the reality girl had “put herself on a platter” by commenting that she wanted to meet the footballer. The aforementioned reacted indignant and, through the Instagram account Instarándula, asked the driver to apologize to her.

“Women are supposed to be there to support each other. (…) Please, back down and apologize, which is the minimum ”, demanded Karen Dejo.

Hours after what was said by the former member of Beautiful soul, the host Janet Barboza turned to her Instagram stories to clarify that her phrase was misinterpreted.

“It’s very easy to take a few words out of context. I was referring, specifically, to the fact that we are several Peruvian women who have surrendered to the Peruvian striker, “he said.

Then he added: “My comments have not been on the love side as I said on the show. Women have the ability to flatter a man or woman for their successes without any kind of love interest involved ”.

“With so many years of knowing you, I know perfectly well that you do not need those things,” finished Janet Barboza.

26.6.2021 | Post by Janet Barboza about what was said by Karen Dejo and Gianluca Lapadula. Photo: Janet Barboza / Instagram

