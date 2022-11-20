Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano were married this Saturday, November 19, in a ceremony to which various figures from national television were invited. one of them was Janet Barbozawho is a companion of the ex-beauty queen on América TV, but who could not arrive on time due to traffic problems.

The presenter revealed that a collision between cars occurred near the Lurín Bridge, which generated heavy congestion on the Panamericana Sur highway. “There has been an accident on the Lurín bridge, so the most likely thing – as she told them – is that we will arrive a little late, but once we arrive, we arrive”, she expressed.