He answered him with everything. Janet Barboza used a few minutes from the latest edition of 'America today' to refer to the constant criticism of Magaly Medina, who pointed out that Ethel Pozo and 'Rulitos' overlapped the violent attitudes between Jonathan Maicelo and Samantha Batallanos that they witnessed once on the set. What did he say? Find out in the following note.

What did Janet Barboza say about Magaly Medina's workers?

Janet Barboza decided not to respond to Magaly Medina's serious accusations, and instead preferred to reveal unknown data from the last time she was on the set of the ATV figure, where both ended up arguing in the middle of an interview.

The 'Queen of Movidas' said that the 'Urraca' workers thanked her for responding live to Medina during the conversation, because the work environment would be terrible and that they even “couldn't stand Magaly.”

“The worst thing that can happen for a producer, the worst thing that can happen for a presenter, is that your people don't love you. When I was there, in an interview where they took me out early, three people who worked with her wrote to me to thank me. Now that we are in 'America Today', they stop us writing to change jobs because they don't treat them well, they can't stand it, there is a bad atmosphere,” Janet stated.

How was the interview between Janet Barboza and Magaly Medina?

In March 2022, Janet Barboza was on the set of 'Urraca', where both hurled strong epithets at each other despite the fact that the meeting was to discuss and iron out differences.

“I am not going to allow you to question my career because it is impeccable. “We are not going to agree… You are unbearable!” exclaimed the communicator at that time.

