Janet Barboza was part of América Hoy in January of this year. The television host was happy with Melissa Paredes and Ethel Pozo in their new television home.

The presenter, in dialogue with a local media, spoke about her performance as a panelist of the morning space. In the interview, she noted how comfortable she is in that place.

“I love it, here they allow me to be me, not be stiff, not be a prudish. In the program I am allowed to show myself as I am, ”he said. Janet Barboza.

“I hope America Hoy lasts many years and that they always continue to count on me,” added the former Latina figure to Ojo.

Janet Barboza’s businesses were affected by the quarantine

During one of the broadcasts of America Hoy, Janet barboza He took advantage of the space to talk about how the quarantine decreed in February affected his business.

As revealed, 10 locations of his beauty salons had to close due to the crisis. Likewise, he recognized that said businesses went bankrupt.

However, he was optimistic about the difficult situation. “We will endure as far as possible. These new measures are fatal, they will end up bringing us down. I keep the faith, I hope we make it to the end of the month, “he said.

“The Government has to understand that people are dying from COVID-19 and also from hunger. Unfortunately the quarantine does not work because thousands are still on the streets looking for how to get something to take to their families, “he added.

Janet Barboza, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.