On November 16, the team of “America Today” He played a practical joke on Janet Barboza. It turns out that the production appeared with a black polo shirt that included the phrase “vacation for Janet” due to the continuous criticism it emits. Mariella Zanetti even appeared, who was supposed to take her place. Given this, the popular “Rulitos” left the set angry, but she returned moments later, assuring that only she does things right. “Well, it has been a pleasure, it has been a pleasure. I have decided to step aside. Thank you for the opportunity,” he said.

“The production does not agree with the last statements of Mrs. Janet, the last darts that she has thrown at our reporter when she makes links in the market. She says we dropped a guest. So, the production has asked for Mariella Zanetti to come in as Janet’s replacement,” Ethel Pozo said with a laugh.

Janet Barboza changes the last name of President Dina Boluarte live

The “America Today” program commented on the roadblocks as part of the riots over the removal of Pedro Castillo as president. The drivers even linked up with the Verónica Linares and Federico Salazar newscast to have a better analysis. However, there was a slip on the part of Janet Barboza when mentioning the current president, Dina Boluarte.

“I wanted to ask Federico and Verónica: what is missing from Congress and the Executive so that perhaps there is better communication with the population? Because yesterday the president Dina ‘Baluarte’ has already talked about an early election […], but it seems that this does not finish calming down the spirits ”, he mentioned. The journalists ignored the detail and answered her question.

Janet Barboza upset with Ethel for not backing her in fight with Nicole Akari

Janet Barboza starred in a media fight with the fashion and beauty specialist Nicole Akari, after she criticized the dress worn by the popular “Rulitos” at the wedding of Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano.

The driver regretted that her partner Ethel Pozo did not support her. “Here is the team because my teammates, Brunella will surely say what I really do”, said Janet at the beginning. “No, I also say what you really do, ma’am, just because you want to say something else and I don’t agree, that doesn’t mean I don’t say what you do,” Ethel replied.