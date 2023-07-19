It was sent with everything. Janet Barboza surprised more than one viewer in the latest edition of “America Today” by referring to Paolo Guerrero. And it is that the footballer, who recently He was ‘signed’ by a team from Quito, arouses the taste of more than one fan, a group where the television host is located. What did Janet say? Find out in the next note.

What did Janet Barboza say about Paolo Guerrero?

Janet Barboza and the other drivers of “America Today” were commenting on the recent entry of Paolo Guerrero to a club Ecuador. However, the situation changed drastically when the ‘curls‘ He admitted that he has always liked the national team striker and that he dreamed of having an affair with him.

“I have told them that I love Paolo Guerrero, how he has managed his career. It is extraordinary, we always wish him the best,” said Janet. “I had the dream of calling Doña Peta mother-in-law”he admitted.

This caused the astonishment and laughter of everyone on the set who did not believe what Barboza had said. “You also invent yourself,” he said christian dominguez. On the other hand, andrea san martin He said that Janet probably liked Paolo for the way he handled his career and his intelligence, but was quickly corrected by the former music show host.

“I don’t look at his career, Andrea. I look at his ‘legs’, why am I going to lie to you? What do you want me to tell you? I think we would have made a very good couple”Janet confessed.

