Gone are the days of concern in America today after Melissa Paredes’s COVID-19 contagion, so joy seems to have returned to the program. This is reflected in the fun meeting that Mariella Zanetti and Janet Barbosa had on the set of the space, where the ‘Rulitos’ took the opportunity to make an energetic claim.

As a joke, the host complained to the members of the production and her colleagues about the ‘facilities’ provided to Mariella every time she is absent. Therefore, the show prepared a report stating that the exvedette could be Janet’s ‘saw’.

“I have not had vacations all year, since I started in America today because I honestly have not wanted them because when I have events I have wanted to exchange them for those days. However, I am absent one day from my program, from our house and the first thing they do is that whoever is in charge of my wardrobe opens the doors to my dressing room, ”he began.

“Then they present Mariella Zanetti with my song, a hymn that I have made famous, which is the happy“ Cariñito ”. And you, Ethel, I’m resentful of you because you’ve told her: ‘Mariella, you do dance.’ That is not companionship, “he added.

Given this, Ethel Pozo tried to explain her comment by highlighting that Mariella Zanetti was a star in the beginning and that she also worked as a comic actress, hence her skill in dancing. But while the rest argued, Mariella ignored any other comment and only managed to dance to the aforementioned song “Cariñito”.