Janelle Monáe has a distinguished career as a singer. Her music has earned her six Grammy Award nominations, among other accolades. But she also stands out as an actress, a profession that began in 2014 and that despite being short, has great performances such as the one she had in the movie Hidden figures (Hidden Talents), where she played the scientist Mary Jackson, a character that earned her the Syndicate Award for Best Supporting Actress. Another of her great performances was in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight where she gave life to Teresa, the girlfriend of a drug dealer.

This time he returns to star alongside Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson and Edward Norton in the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to Blades in the Back premiering today on Netflix. In this story, Monáe plays tech entrepreneur Cassandra ‘Andy’ Brand, one of the guests on an eccentric millionaire’s island where a bizarre murder is perpetrated. The Republic chatted with her via Zoom.

What has it been like playing a role as Andy Brand?

-He is a dream character for me. Ever since I read it, I’ve been like, ‘This is going to be a role I’m going to have a lot of fun with.’ Andy is mysterious, enterprising, a summoning leader. She is complicated, she has many layers: comedic moments and also deep drama. We have action with her.

Scene. Janelle Monáe as Andy Brand opposite Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. Photo: diffusion

What has this role given you?

-I have had the opportunity to show my range as an actress. Also sharing scenes with Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson and working with Rian Johnson who has always been at the top of my list of directors I want to work with on many movies. It really has been an amazing project.

How about a scene partner is Daniel Craig?

-Incredible, he’s a fantastic scene partner, a great human being, dedicated, confident, fun to exchange dialogues back and forth, he’s great.

You are a singer, but also an actress and producer. How do you go about finding the balance?

-It is an honor to be able to write music, to have something to say and tell a story. Sometimes I want to sing, sometimes I want it to be a musical expression. There are times like this where you’re part of an ensemble and you’re telling this mysterious murder that you’re trying to solve. I grew up doing that. There hasn’t been a time in my life that I haven’t been on stage singing or in a theater production. It’s natural for me. You just have to pray that you can continue to play these fun roles and continue to be part of something bigger than yourself and have people follow you and keep an eye on what you’re going to do next.

You are also a star on the red carpet. In fact, Andy shines with flashy costumes on the tape. What does it mean to you to be considered a fashion icon?

-I’m just having fun. When it starts to be fun then, it’s not like I can be forgiving. I have a wonderful team that helps me put all these looks together. I was honestly really excited to wear those dresses on the carpet (avant premiere in London) because we had things planned. The first look was reminiscent of an onion and everything was red, blood and a murder mystery. We go very deep into the fire. So it also means a lot to me to be able to tell a story through fashion.