EIt’s hard not to raise a toast when I look at my CV”: If you happen to hear a sentence like this at a pool party, it’s time to pack swimming animals and sunglasses and head home with your flip-flops. Unless you belong to Janelle Monáe’s circle of friends. Then you get the sparkling wine – oh, champagne – and pop the corks.

Because the sentence is correct. Monáe raps him on “Float,” the first song off new album The Age of Pleasure. It’s an uplifting rhythm ‘n’ blues anthem to what she’s accomplished, to the moment when she doesn’t walk, run, dance, but: levitates, to a leisurely hip-picked beat -Hop genre trap knows. The band of Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, solemnly trumpets in the background.

Favorite of the critics

So what’s in this resume that’s being toasted? That she won early talent shows in her hometown of Kansas City and was later met by hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs was promoted. That she appeared as an actress in the Oscar-winning drama Moonlight and played two roles in the Netflix comedy Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

That she’s been a critic’s darling since her first album in 2010 and doesn’t commit to funk, soul, pop, hip-hop or rock. Their albums should always be more than a coherent series of pieces of music: the debut was a concept album, a cyber homage to Fritz Lang’s silent film classic “Metropolis”. Monáe’s last album, Dirty Computer, spawned a fifty-minute film and short story collection. Monáe wrote the Afrofuturistic texts together with young science fiction writers.

What else can be gathered from her CV: This career is not a matter of course. She comes from a black working-class family, her mother was a hotel worker and her father was a trucker with drug problems. Monáe is a political artist. She is particularly committed to combating racist police violence. 2015 released “Hell, you talmbout,” a six-and-a-half-minute protest piece with marching drums and hymns in which she recites the names of the men and women who had been murdered by police officers. The horrified new edition followed six years later – this time together with artists like Beyoncethis time only with the names of killed women, almost three times as long as the original and more urgent than ever.







Party tested songs

Not despairing of such a world takes strength – even more so for a black, pansexual, non-binary person who Monáe has identified as for some years; She continues to use feminine pronouns alongside the neutral “they/them”. Power that comes from the beautiful things in life: sensuality, love, sex. And a lot of that at once. That’s why she packs a whole “age of lust” into the 33-minute running time of the new record, as the title translates.

Like the records before it, this new one is characterized by clear aesthetics and recurring motifs: Monáe takes her audience to the beach, the edge of the pool, the water slide. She experienced many of the scenes described herself. In recent years, Monáe says in interviews, she’s had lots of parties at her home in California, discovered marijuana and psychoactive mushrooms, and most importantly, listened to and made music. As soon as a new song was in the works, she snuck it into the DJ mix at the party without prior notice to test it on her guests.

Every song is about desire

The impression of this elegant transition characterizes the whole album: It’s hard to tell where one song ends and the next begins. About half of the fourteen pieces are interludes, only two songs last longer than three minutes. For example, there is “Black Sugar Beach”. It’s a roughly one-minute track that continues “Champagne Shit,” a near-perfect summer pop song.







Suddenly the hip-hop beat gives way to a Latin jazz sound and South African house drums. Minor tones on acoustic guitars and rattles creep in, en route to one of the best moments of those 33 minutes: “Phenomenal”. While funk and soul predominate in the first half, the album now also opens up to Brazilian and Jamaican influences. Complex arrangements, a wild mix of genres and perfect vocal harmonies: Janelle Monáe is serious about lust.