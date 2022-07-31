“This birthday is different,” Rodriguez wrote in a video in which images of the actress and LoCicero alternate and they can finally be seen together with a positive pregnancy test. The song sounds in the background You Are The Reason by British singer Calum Scott.

Rodriguez broke through worldwide with her starring role in the series Jane the Virgin. In the series, she plays a virgin who accidentally becomes pregnant due to a medical error by her gynaecologist. The comedy drama series ran from 2014 to 2019. In 2015, Rodriguez received a Golden Globe for her role in the series.