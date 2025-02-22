The British actress Jane Seymour He has just turned 74 and still looks an enviable figure. The famous Dr. Quinn has revealed, in statements collected by the Daily Mailwhat are your secrets.

“I’m never dietI simply make good decisions and maintain them, “says the British actress.” If you think you are on a diet, you will lose course, you will cheat, “he continues.

“But if you find healthy foods that you really likemake you feel good, you will never feel at a disadvantage, “says the actress, mother of four children.

The veteran actress insists on the importance of eating fresh foods. “I love The Mediterranean Eating Wayit works very well and has a good taste, it includes many delicious foods such as tomatoes, olives and fish, “he says.

Another trick is that only makes a big meal a day, Around 13:30 at noon: “I start the day with coffee and cooked eggs to obtain protein, and it is not until later, around lunch time, when I make a complete meal because then I can really enjoy it.”

“I love fish and vegetables, and crops many vegetables in my backyard that I love to use,” explains Seymour. Later in the day, the actress eats Nuts like pistachios or cold vegetables like cucumbers and celery, and hummus.

“I love nuts,” he says. “I am a person who likes Salado.” But not everything depends on food, but also on exercise, and also remains active raising light weights and pilates. “You have to keep moving!”he added.