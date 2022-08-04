the experienced actress Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn”) returns today to the small screen in the series “Harry Wild”, in which she will give life to Harriet, a recently retired Literature teacher who, after her retirement, finds herself at a crossroads about what to do with her life because she ends up involved in a case being investigated by a policeman, who turns out to be her son. It goes on AMC and on Acorn TV (streaming).

In a conference, via Zoom, with media from Latin America and where La República was, Seymour spoke of this return and, of course, of his emblematic character that earned him a Golden Globe in 1996.

“’Harry Wild’ is very cleverly written. Joe Spain is a well-known author of mystery novels. An amazing novelist. Dave Logan, the creator of the series, confessed to me that, when he was writing it, he hoped and dreamed that I would do it. He had written it for me, but I didn’t know it and I was the first and only actress offered the part. So, in a sense, it was written for me,” he enthused.

He defined Harriet, her character, as “a woman who lives by her own rules, is frank, honest, gets to the point, is intelligent. If someone needs help and she can help, she doesn’t think twice about the danger she’s putting herself in. And she doesn’t want to appear to her son like he’s acting like a detective. She wants to help him. But children never want to listen to their parents at any age. I know, because I have children. It’s an empowering series.”

The actress, 71, added: “I’ve never been a detective, but in my own life there have been things that were mysterious, that didn’t make sense, that I had to put on my little detective hat to try and figure out what was going on. . I think everyone spends a little bit of time being a little inquisitive and trying to find out the truth about something.”

The actress reveals that her character “doesn’t want to come across as a detective to her son. She wants to help him.” Photo: Jane Seymour/Facebook

Of his iconic medical character, he recalled that no one predicted a long stay on TV. “I was told that the odds of a medical series, with a woman in the lead role; or anything that was a western or a period piece, that was about humanity, children and animals, there was no way it was going to be on television, it was never going to happen. And I broke that mold. And right after that we had a lot of medical programs.”

“I’m used to breaking the rules, because when I did ‘Dr. Quinn’ was 40 years old, and for most actresses her career is over at about that age. And now I started this series at 70 years old. So it’s kind of unusual. But I think the fantastic thing is that thanks to the streaming you reach an audience that cares about you. It’s an incredible gift because, as an actress, you work all your life; I have done it since I was 13 years old. And when you get to this age, you’re really in the prime of your life; however, very rarely do you get to be the lead in anything, much less a series and even less a role that is actually written with you in mind. I think it’s important because people, when they’re older, have a lot more experience and as an actress I have a lot more to give. A character like Harry, who is a sexy, cheeky action heroine, is irreverent, very intelligent and at the same time very funny. Having all of that in one package is a fantastic gift.”