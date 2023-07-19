In 1935, the trial of the so-called “crime of the century” was taking place in the United States. Bruno Hauptmann was accused of having kidnapped and murdered the son of the famous pilot Charles Lindbergh. The case was recorded by more than 120 cameras inside the room. Lindbergh, an American national glory for being considered the first to cross from New York to Paris in his plane in 1927, then had the country with a heart in its fist for a much more heartbreaking reason: the remains of his baby of barely 20 months they had been found in a wood near his New Jersey home, after having paid $50,000 at the time for their ransom. No one questioned the verdict that found Hauptmann guilty, but he appealed the sentence on the grounds that the media circus had denied him the right to a fair trial. His appeal did not come to fruition, but it did prompt the American Bar Association to veto the cameras’ access to the courts. Since then, this has been a controversial rule, which has entered and left unevenly in the different States of the country and which has been commented on again with regard to media cases such as that of OJ Simpson or, more recently, that of Gwyneth Paltrow. In New York, however, this prohibition was never lifted and, regardless of whether it is more or less relevant in the age of the global media circus, it makes some people like Jane Rosenberg have one of the most peculiar and perhaps most peculiar trades. anachronistic of the world: court portraitist.

“Since I started this job in 1980, it has always been said that we were about to disappear,” Rosenberg explains from his home in Brooklyn, in a conversation via Zoom. Despite the ubiquity of photography and video, or precisely because of it, this social media-less New Yorker is experiencing an extraordinary little moment of viral fame. The “culprit” is the portrait of Donald Trump in full indictment on April 4 of this year. After the media explosion, his cartoon became the first of its kind to grace a cover of The New Yorker. “That day I had made two sketches. In the first, Donald Trump was sitting expressionless, and in the other he was pleading not guilty, speaking into the microphone. But then he turned around and looked at the prosecutor and I realized that this was the gesture that summed up the moment, that this was what he had to capture ”, he describes.

Almost at the beginning of his career, in 1981, he had to draw the assassin of John Lennon. “It was my first big case, that of Mark David Chapman. He had been on the job for two months and my reaction was to hate the defense attorney, he was asking me how he could represent someone like that. But now I’m married to a defense attorney and I understand how the system works. Everyone has the right to a defense.” A few years later, in 1993, she covered the custody trial of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow’s children. “It was long before MeToo and there was some mention of abuse, but the issue was who was the better father, and Woody knew nothing of his children’s playmates or the names of their doctors, so he lost custody. ”, she recalls, always factual, not at all mythomaniac and bordering on dispassionate. “My opinions do not enter into my drawings. I am a journalist, it is my job, ”she says. “It had happened to Eddie Murphy before,” he says when another of his viral moments is mentioned to him: when Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s right-hand man in his child trafficking plot, dedicated himself during his trial in 2021 to drawing Eddie Murphy. Rosenberg herself and she made a metacaricature of him. She also recalls the spectacular deployment of security in 2019 for the case against Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, which made her get stuck in a taxi before crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. And of more sour reactions to some of his portraits—such as when Tom Brady fans protested how unattractive he had been made—he reflects: “Celebrities are hard to shoot because everyone thinks they know them from movies or television cameras. In the courts there is a different light, they wear a different makeup or they don’t wear it at all, ”she testifies.

Rosenberg came to this peculiar profession after realizing that living on a dollar per portrait in the most touristy areas of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, was not a way to make a career. “She was an artist fighting for her own survival when I went to a courtroom portraitist’s talk. I thought it was something I would like to do, although I didn’t know if I would be good at it. But she had several lawyer friends who took me to court. I asked thousands of questions to the court officials: where the artist sits, what materials they bring…, until they let me enter the jury’s podium, sharing space with two other artists, I made a sketch… and I liked how it turned out. In 1980 NBC did a piece that included my drawings. I watched it on my small black and white TV and called my parents,” she recalls.

In 43 years of judicial portrait-journalism, Rosenberg has become an exceptional witness to the evolution of two of the pillars of democracy: the media and justice. She is more optimistic with the latter than the former. “It is difficult to trace an evolution of justice. There was a time when there were many mafia trials, another time when there were more cases of terrorism, others of financial crime, with Bernie Madoff and so on, and now there is a lot of MeToo. What has been there from the beginning has been police brutality. There were no mobile phones when I started and now it is very different, because there are videos like in the case of George Floyd. But I can say that the jury is usually right,” she declares. “But there has been a clear evolution in the media for which I work: when I started there were three large chains. The news was at six and seven in the evening. Then they started to be at five, six and seven, then noon… So the deliveries started to get tighter and tighter. Now it’s 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so they’re always pestering me that they want the portrait done. I feel like I’m working more than ever, it’s crazy,” says who, in addition, had to manage during the hardest part of the pandemic to take the portraits by videoconference (specifically, those of the trials on the assault on the Capitol) and even continue to make portraits of defendants and witnesses with masks.

Days before this conversation, I had just witnessed the indictment against Daniel Penny, the marine that caused the death of a young African-American man on the New York subway, and talks about the difficulties he has suffered with the case of journalist E. Jean Carroll —who accused Donald Trump of having raped her— due to the number of computers and screens that blocked his view of the plaintiff. “I still get nervous on the first day with a new case. I don’t know what I’m going to find, where they’re going to sit me, if I’m going to have good or bad visibility. Every day is a different challenge. A months-long trial is not the same as a short hearing, ”she explains. He only softens when he takes stock of what her career means to her: “I love my job. I feel like I’m doing a public service. And even though I don’t have a lot of time for my personal life, it’s still fascinating for me to watch a trial. I feel like almost every day I’m sitting in front of a show in some way.” A show, however, that, returning to the initial point, defends that it continue, with or without it, protecting itself from the rules of the show business. “The courtroom is a sacred place. I don’t think it should become an entertainment venue, which is what it would become with televisions. Witnesses may feel intimidated, lawyers may act more in front of the cameras and the montage of the images has too much power”.