EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

She was four years old when she went on holiday with her mother to a farm. It was a large estate where cows, pigs and horses lived together. Then, a little Jane Goodall (London, 90) became obsessed with finding out how it was possible for an egg to come from a hen, so she hid in one of the six chicken coops in the house and waited. She crouched for four hours until she saw the brown bird slightly lift its wings and drop a white egg on the straw. That was, according to the ethologist, the birth of a little scientist. The patience and curiosity that accompanied that little British girl continue to give a hand to the most renowned primatologist in the world at 90 years old. Now, determined to “touch the hearts” of those who listen to her, she defends environmental activism with two unique weapons: empathy and an overflowing source of hope. “There is still room for action,” she tells EL PAÍS during her visit to Medellín, Colombia. “We have four engines: the intellect of humans, the resilience of nature, young people and an indomitable spirit.”

At less than 30 years old, she had already shaken the basic concepts of science by demonstrating how similar we are to chimpanzees, with whom we now know that we have 98.7% of our DNA. In addition to revolutionizing the definition of ‘human being’ by discovering that primates were also capable of building tools (and not just us, as was believed), she demonstrated that we shared emotions such as sadness, empathy and even a sense of humor. “If primates had a language, we would also be amazed at how similar it would be to ours,” said the UN messenger of peace this Thursday at the discussion ‘Reasons for Hope’, organized by the Antioquia Compensation Fund (Comfama) and Elemental.

She goes up on stage with the famous Mr. H., a stuffed monkey she never lets go of, and a glass of whiskey. She doesn’t let anyone help her with the stairs, but she smiles kindly at anyone who tries. She sits silently wrapped in a hummingbird shawl she’s had for years – she hasn’t bought clothes for two decades – and recounts dozens of memories with the same passion and tenderness with which she recounted them for the first time. She says that if she closes her eyes she can relive her memories. She goes back to the anger of her mother, with whom she entered the Tanzanian jungles seven decades ago because she was not allowed to be alone; to the first time that Barbagris sat next to her and showed her how he shaped a device to eat termites; or to when the professors of the doctorate she took without any previous study told her that she had done everything wrong. “They told me that I couldn’t talk about the emotions of chimpanzees, or give them names, or say that they had altruistic gestures or personality,” says the winner of the Templeton award. “But I had a teacher before them who proved that what they were saying was absolute nonsense. That teacher was my dog ​​Rusty.”

It is difficult not to wonder how this woman who has been talking about the same thing for years – she is on a world tour 300 days a year – and using the same anecdotes is able to sell out the Metropolitan Theater in Medellin in 12 minutes. A few seconds of conversation are enough to understand it. Her words are a balm in the face of an environmentalist discourse that is sometimes catastrophic and overwhelming. “Defending the environment with rage is counterproductive.” And that is when Goodall turns everything upside down again: “We must find the story that can touch the heart of those who do not think like us.”

Ask. You have said that animals will eventually reclaim the territory we have stolen from them. How do you think they will do that?

Answer. They can’t do it without our help. We are building machinery that is destroying nature. And we are the ones with intellect! They can’t do anything about it, they will only try to get back if we cooperate. And we will be screwed if we don’t understand that destroying biodiversity and climate change go hand in hand and do something about it. But there are many communities in many countries that know the importance of living in harmony with nature and they are not necessarily part of the educational system. That is what has to change. People have to understand what we are genuinely experiencing and then they will start to change. The more people care about the future, the more we can guarantee it.

P. There is a lot of environmental activism that is deeply angry. Is anger effective?

R. No. Defending the environment in anger is counterproductive. I know activists who go after businessmen or politicians, point their fingers at them and are angry and tell them that they have to change because they are bad. The only thing you will achieve is that they attack you back or they will not listen to you. Rather than attacking them intellectually, it is better to try to get to their heart. How do you do it? Find out what that person is like until you find the story that can touch their heart. And maybe at that moment you don’t even realize that you have changed something inside them. But it will pass.

P. Is a new generation of politicians concerned with ecology emerging?

R. Yes, absolutely. We know many people in positions of power who started out in our Roots and Shoots program. [el programa educativo de la activista presente en 70 países]in 1991. But we have a big challenge in getting this kind of knowledge to where there are dictatorships or governments that don’t want this information. It’s a big challenge. And I’m not the person who has to solve those problems.

P. There are studies that speak of the importance of friendship between male chimpanzees for their reproduction. Are we humans also stronger together?

R. For me, the male chimpanzee is involved in a strong competition for dominance and has three strategies to achieve it. The first is through brutal force. These males get to the top but they don’t last long there, because they get everyone to turn against them. Second, using intellect. A good example is when I saw that a male would only dare to attack a higher-ranking male if his brother was there to protect him. And the third is perseverance. You go and try again and again and again. Until the others get tired and say: I can’t take it anymore! And they let you ascend. And that can be something interesting for humans who want to get to the top: you have to use your intellect, be persistent and not be aggressive.

Goodall in a scene from the documentary ‘Jane Goodall Returns to Gombe’, which includes footage of the primatologist with chimpanzees in the 1960s. National Geographic

P. What can we expect from COP16, which will be held in Colombia?

R. I hope that COP 16 is not just talk and talk. And that politicians come to the conclusion that the impact on biodiversity and climate change has to stop. People in power have to understand this. And also that we still have time to work together. First, so that people have a decent life, so that grandchildren and great-grandchildren have a chance to live. And second, to give nature space to survive.

P. After your career, what still surprises you today?

R. How stupid some people are. (Laughs)

P. Until you came to science, it was said that to be a good scientist you had to be objective. To what extent did the coldness of science influence our ability to empathize?

R. That’s how it was before. Now there are more and more scientists who understand that we need to study empathy and emotions. Before, we only studied species, not individuals. And we had to change that way of doing science. Until we understood it, we didn’t realize that individuals are capable of changing communities. And the same thing happens with humans. An example is wars; it is individuals who make them happen. It happened with Hitler and Stalin and now with Netanyahu and Putin.