Miss Universe 2023 is just a few days away from starting, this year the 72nd edition of the contest who will choose the most beautiful woman in the world. Thus, more than 80 candidates from different parts of the world will seek to consecrate themselves with the crown; However, before the competition activities begin, several of the representatives begin to stand out. Such is the case of Jane Garrett, the miss Nepalwho surprised by breaking the stereotypes of this type of events.

Why does Jane Garrett, Miss Nepal, break stereotypes of Miss Universe?

Nepalese model Jane Garret is the first plus-size candidate of the miss Universebecause throughout its history we used to see that international representatives looked physically thin, but this stereotype will remain in the past and many more women will be able to participate without necessarily meeting certain beauty standards.

“Embrace the curves! It’s time to show the world what life-sized beauty looks like! It’s time for the world to wake up and see all shapes and sizes”wrote the beauty queen on her Instagram account, in which she shares her stay in El Salvador.

Miss Nepal surprises with her participation. Photo: Instagram/Jane Garrett

Who is Jane Garrett, candidate for Miss Universe 2023?

Jane Dipika Garrett She is Nepalese by birth and, at 22 years old, she will represent her native country in the Miss Universe 2023 competition. She is not only the first plus-size candidate, but also works as a nurse at Smile Train, an organization that provides help to children. with cleft lip and palate.

She stands out for her resilience and courage, as she defines herself as a woman “who embraces her true essence and nature without fear. My life experiences have made me the strong, bold and brave woman I am today.” On her social networks she publishes some photographs and always emphasizes that women should accept themselves as they are.

Jane Garrett, Nepalese Miss Universe candidate. Photo: Instagram/Jane Garrett

