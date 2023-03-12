Hollywood actress Jane Fonda, who is active in abortion causes, suggested in an American TV program that the “murder” of politicians and pro-life activists would be an alternative for women in the United States to be able to continue having abortions freely, after the repeal of Roe v. Wade. The speech, during an interview with the program “The View”, on Friday (10), provoked criticism from pro-life groups.

Asked by presenter Joy Behar what can be done “besides marching and protesting”, Fonda replied “Well, I thought about murder”. The comment was taken as a joke by the other women present on the show, but the 85-year-old actress did not make it clear that she was serious.

“We’ve been in control of our bodies for several decades and are able to decide how many children we want to have and when. Now that we know what it’s like, let’s not go back, I don’t care about the laws. We will not go back, ”she defended.

Reaction

Representative Anna Paulina Luna of the Florida Republican Party he said on Twitter that notified the Capitol Police for the statements about the “murder of pro-life politicians”. “As a pro-life member of Congress and faced with the lack of reaction [de Fonda] to clarify that your statement was a joke, we take this threat seriously,” said the congresswoman.

Founder of anti-abortion organization Live Action, Lila Rose lamented the idea of ​​suggesting “murder to protect the murder of children”. Former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson, who is now an anti-abortion activist, told Fox News that Fonda didn’t seem to be kidding about her statement. “Ironic that a woman who advocates the murder of the unborn calls for the murder of those who defend the unborn. This is exactly what we can and should expect from the left. They have no dignity for any human life,” she lamented.

Students for Life of America president Kristan Hawkins accused Fonda of advocating killing “inconvenient people”. “Forget ‘safe, legal and rare,’ the abortion mentality wants anyone unwanted dead, even if they’re in office,” she told Fox News. “Getting rid of people for the sole and superficial reason that you don’t want them around has led to millions of deaths, and Jane Fonda once again shows that her alleged interest in human rights is only for like-minded people.” .

“Asking that we be assassinated makes The View, the presenters, producers, the network, advertisers and everyone involved responsible for death threats, attacks and possible assassinations of politicians and pro-life activists,” warned Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia.

Sought after by Fox News after the backlash, Jane Fonda he said that his comments were “obviously” in jest.