Jane Fonda. Activist. Actress. Producer. Hollywood legend. She and daughter of another legend, fellow actor Henry Fonda. That the relationship between the star of Barbarella and the interpreter of the grapes of wrath It was stormy, it was known, because she herself gave profuse details of that family tension in her memoirs, published in 2005, my life so far.

Now, on the occasion of the promotion of the new season of the Netflix series in which he stars alongside Lily Tomlin, grace and frankie, which opens on April 29, Fonda Jr. is agreeing to make confessions about the most crucial moments of his life. In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, published three days ago, he admitted that his most unforgettable, exciting and crucial experience in the world of cinema was producing The Golden Pond, where his father appeared with Katherine Hepburn. “My father was sick and he knew that he was not going to live much longer. Making that movie was a way of dealing with our very complicated relationship.” The actress goes on to explain what exactly she is referring to: “Working with my father was like living with him: you didn’t get much information. He didn’t talk too much. He didn’t want to be disturbed. But you always felt his presence. Fonda continues: “Put yourself in my shoes. I was a daughter who totally revered a father who never verbalized love or affection, who was extremely repressed. And then I get to produce his movie and act alongside him. And I get the script to make us say things to each other that we would never have been able to say to each other in real life. And that film reconciles us. And not only that: that film that I produce ends up giving him an Oscar. I am so grateful that I had that opportunity. He died five months later, but I have that movie. I have that experience with him.”

The new season of grace and frankie contains 12 episodes. It is a highly successful fiction that narrates the vicissitudes of two women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands reveal that they are homosexual. In the series again Fonda, in her role as a woman forced to start over, she exposes points of view on forgiveness, a recurring theme in her own life.

In her memoirs, Fonda recounted years ago how devastating it was for her and her family relationship that her mother committed suicide at the age of 40. She then she had already said: “If you have a father who is not capable of being present, who is not capable of giving you a good reflection in his eyes, that has a brutal impact on your self-esteem.” The actress then explained that she had always blamed herself for her mother’s suicide until she was able to understand the complexity of her bipolar disorder and feel compassion for both her and her father. “It was not that I was not a person worthy of love, it was that they had very big unresolved problems inside them. The moment you understand that, you can feel tremendous empathy and finally forgive.”