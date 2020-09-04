The actress Jane Fonda revealed on Tuesday in a talk with journalists held in Washington (USA) that she tried to coordinate a meeting with the president of the United States, Donald Trump, shortly after his election, to which she planned to bring a group of “beautiful, voluptuous and brilliant “climate activists, like Pamela Anderson, to convince him to confront global warming.

However, Fonda explained that after discussing his idea with the president’s son-in-law and daughter, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, he did not receive any response. That then led her to move to Washington for several months and use the power of her fame to help carry out massive mobilizations.

Fonda, who will turn 82 on Saturday, told the National Press Club in a talk Tuesday that he came up with that plan the day after Trump’s 2016 election. “I know men like Trump somewhat … from somehow I know his inclinations, “he said. “And I thought, ‘I’m going to find three or four of the most beautiful, voluptuous and brilliant climate activists, Pamela Anderson is one of them, and some scientists, and I’m going to make an appointment and we are all going to see Trump and we go. to kneel, “he added, laughing.

“We are going to say: President Trump, you can be the hero of the whole world, you can be the most important human being ever born, the most perfect, wonderful, great, enormous, wonderful, if you protect the planet,” he said.

Then, he said, he called Kushner, who referred him to his wife Ivanka, the “family environmentalist.” According to Fonda, the president’s daughter laughed when she heard the plan but did nothing to carry it out.

The Oscar-winning actress, who has made a name for herself as a pacifist and feminist since the 1970s, has participated in protests outside the U.S. Capitol in hopes of starting a mass movement to force the government to act. On more than one occasion, during these demonstrations, she has been arrested along with other activists.

When asked about Trump’s frequent taunts of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, Fonda assured that what the president deserves is to feel sorry for him. “A man who can do that to a girl like Greta is so empty, so lacking in empathy and compassion, that we have to be compassionate,” she said.

Fonda concluded that whether Trump is re-elected in 2020 or if a Democrat wins the presidential election, activists will have to remain on the streets. “Being old gives a great advantage, because you can look back” and you have seen several presidents, said the actress. “When we don’t force those in power to do what they have to do, terrible things happen.”