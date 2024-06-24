The 2,782 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will have company next year. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced this Monday in a press conference broadcast around the world. As they announced at said conference, about 30 people will see their name on the terrazzo floor of Hollywood Boulevard. From the heart of Hollywood, in a hotel suite that connects with the famous Dolby theater where the Oscars are held, the person in charge of announcing the honorees was the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Steve Nissen, who was accompanied by the producer musical Jimmy Jam, by actor Joe Mantegna and actress Niecy Nash.

Among the characters from the world of film and television who will receive a star are names such as Oscar winners Jane Fonda and Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Emilio Estévez, Robert Englund (who gave life to Freddy Kruger), Fran Drescher (president from SAG, the US actors union), Matt Stone and Trey Parker (creators of South Park), Lisa Lu, Molly Shannon (who for years was part of the cast of Saturday night Live) and Lauren Graham (Lorelai in Gilmore Girls), as well as dancer Misty Copeland, journalist Chris Wallace and presenter Sherri Sheperd. In the music category, Prince (died in 2016), Busta Rhymes, Los Bukis, Temptation, Depeche Mode, Green Day, Keith Urban, B52, The Isley Brothers stand out; in sports entertainment it is awarded to former soccer player and owner of Inter Miami David Beckham. The dates on which the ceremonies will take place have not been revealed.

To receive a star there are various phases, but the first thing is, as Ana Martínez, the vice president of the Chamber of Commerce, explained in an interview with this newspaper, that the nominee is willing to receive it; If not, there will be no star with his name. Anyone can nominate a celebrity for one of the categories to receive a star: film, television, music, radio, acting or, the latest addition, sports entertainment. This 2024, among others, stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Zac Efron, Macaulay Culkin, Lenny Kravitz, pianist Lang Lang, or, in an emotional ceremony accompanied by Elsa Pataky and her three children, Chris Hemsworth, have received.

Nomination requires some paperwork and costs $250. If the celebrity in question passes the filter, then you have to pay. The fee is $75,000, which is usually assumed not so much by the winner himself but by his study, a streaming or a record company, Martínez explained: “That money usually goes to a trust, a fund, to repair and improve the stars themselves,” and also to pay the cost of the ceremony. It is the Chamber itself that sets a specific date and also decides where the monument will be placed.

The next star to be awarded, number 2,783, will be next Thursday, June 27, and will posthumously honor the Spanish-Mexican singer Jenni Rivera, who died in 2012 in a small plane accident. Like Vicente Fernández’s, which brought together 4,000 fans in 1998, or Selena Quintanilla’s, with 4,500 in 2017, more than two decades after her death, Rivera’s is expected to be a massive ceremony.