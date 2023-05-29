The legendary actress Jane Fonda, 85, wearing a suit and gray hair, captivated the audience at the Cannes festival, in a talk where she talked about Alain Delon’s kisses but also to fight for the planet.

“Alain Delon was the most beautiful thing alive. And he loved kissing. He had a lot of great love scenes… but he went with the other one, [Lola] Albright,” an actress, the American said with a laugh.

Fonda first appeared on screen in 1960 and won two Oscars for best actress, for “Klute” (1971) and “The Return” (1978).

Known for her activism during the US-Vietnam War, Fonda is also a climate activist.

“In 1970, I became an activist. I was living in Paris with [Roger] Vadim and the American soldiers who had left Vietnam started talking to me about what was happening there,” the actress recalled, citing the French director she was married to.

“I didn’t believe them (…) And then a soldier gave me Jonathan Schell’s book about the village of Ben Suc in Vietnam. When I closed the book, I was another person,” he recalled.

In recent years, Jane Fonda has made multiple appearances in international forums in her fight against climate change.

“We still have reason to be hopeful…we have seven to eight years to halve our consumption of fossil fuel energy. And they don’t yawn when I say that,” he told a packed room in Cannes.

