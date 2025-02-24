Jane Fonda and a resistance speech in the SAG Awards: “Being Woke is simply to worry about others”

The New York actress Jane Fonda collected her award at the SAG Awards on Sunday night at a whole trajectory. The foundation of the award – which delivers the Hollywood actors union and is granted as prelude to the Oscars – was the “incredible talent” of the actress, a “capital icon for the industry.” Fonda is 87 years old, and takes them perfectly. In addition to having conserved intact the understanding with the Chamber, it has been able to keep its political activism unspeaked. And that, he says, is simply a matter of “empathy.”

Fonda has raised the prize for his career with a speech clearly faced with the governmental changes that Donald Trump’s new presidency has brought. The interpreter defended, once again, solidarity. “Don’t be wrong. Empathy is neither fragile, nor is Woke. That, by the way, Woke It simply means that you worry about the rest of people, ”he said on stage. The term Woke It has been used in recent years by the right and international ultra -right to denounce the progressive and global ideology of young people committed to environmentalism, feminism or anti -racism.

“Many people will affect what is happening, the one that comes to us,” he insisted, in reference to the Trump government and the preeminence of the magnate Elon Musk. “Although your political ideas are others, we must appeal to empathy and not judge, but listen with the heart. We have to welcome everyone in our tent. We will need a great good to resist, ”he said.

The actress also had words to defend US unions against the employer Hollywoodiense and the great entrepreneurs. Los Angeles industry professionals maintained an important strike in 2023 against studies for a renegotiation of the collective agreement and salary increases. Fonda participated in it. “I am a great defender of the unions. They cover our backs, incorporate us into the community and give us power. The community means power, and this is really important now. They are attacking the power of workers and are weakening the community. ”

“Power is important for us, the actors, because we do not create any material good. Ours is intangible, ”he explained. “We create empathy. Our work is to understand another human being, that we do it so deeply that we can touch his soul, ”he concluded.