The Dakar race continues at a fast pace and the caravan has reached the mountainous area of ​​Al-Ula in the most north-western point of the country. Arriving at the bivouac at the end of the ninth stage, there was the good news of the day for the Fantic team: Jane Daniels received the “Dakar Spirit” medal.

The video in which he pulled his teammate Jeremy Miroir with a rope in difficulty due to a problem with his bike went around the world and best expresses the spirit of support. brotherhood and sisterhood that makes this sport unique.

However, when there were 60 km left to the end of the eighth stage, the one that led from Al Duwadimi to Ha'il, a stone hit Miroir's crankcase and the oil leaked. For a moment Jeremy thought the worst, but luckily Jane Daniels was right behind her and pulled him with a rope for 60 km of special and 95 of transfer.

“I'm happy for this award, even though it was tough physically. We even crashed a couple of times along the way! We're both in the race and that's the important thing,” commented Daniels. “For a moment I thought I had to say goodbye to the dream of the Dakar, but instead I have to thank Jane who really put her race aside to help me,” added Miroir.

Photo by: Fantic Racing Jeremy Miroir, Fantic Racing