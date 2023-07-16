The English actress and singer Jane Birkin has died this Sunday at the age of 76 in France, the country where she developed most of her career. In the chapter of inescapable associations of ideas, none will be able to represent sensuality with as much iconic force as the moans of Jane Mallory Birkin during the interpretation of Je t’aime… moi non plus, that treatise on musical sicalipsis that he shared in 1969 with his partner at the time, Serge Gainsbourg. The singer, actress and model, born in London at the end of 1946, but settled in France since she was 20 years old, she appeared dead this Sunday at her Parisian home, according to the Reuters agency. With it disappears one of the most colossal icons pop women of French culture of the 20th century, along with Brigitte Bardot or Françoise Hardy.

The most curious thing about the panting Je t’aime…, the piece that made Birkin forever a cultural and erotic myth of the 20th century, and that exponentially multiplied its impact after it was censored by the Vatican and the BBC, is that the Parisian Gainsbourg had not even written it for her. There is an earlier version, from 1968, that the poet and composer shares with its original recipient, Brigitte Bardot, and that the actress ended up proscribing to avoid the suspicions of her husband, the billionaire Gunter Sachs.

Shortly after, Serge met Jane during the filming of slogan and the fire was unstoppable. She had just left him with the then very famous John Barry, composer of the James Bond soundtracks, with whom she would have a daughter, Kate Barry, who took her own life in 2013. Gainsbourg, almost 18 years older, festered from the wound of the abandonment of BB, who no longer wanted to continue acting as a lover. The crush Jane/Serge would last for 12 years between passionate and stormy, symbolized from today more than ever by the figure of her daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg (London, 51 years old), who in talent in front of the camera and as a singer with a whispering voice and trickster has little to envy the mother.

Jane came from a bourgeois family and with a certain aristocratic bearing. She was the daughter of a very illustrious actress, Judy Campbell (Noel Coward’s favourite) and of a frigate captain and World War II hero, David Birkin, who supplied supplies to the French resistance at the time of the invasion of the Nazi army. It was impossible for her magnetism and overwhelming beauty to go unnoticed in the happy environments of the swinging londonand that is why Antonioni chose it in 1966 for Blow-up (A Midsummer Night’s Wish), where he already starred in a first scandal for that unforgettable frontal nude in all its meanings. The outbreak of youth, beauty and desire for freedom would continue in 1969 with the psychothriller erotic The pooltorrid story of a triangle in full sun with Alain Delon and Romy Schneider occupying the two remaining vertices.

Beyond all those scandalous women in a Europe that was still somewhat modest, Jane never wanted to limit herself to her image of a sensual woman, although Serge did not always make it easy for her. For example, History of Melody Nelson (1971), one of the most powerful records in French pop history, was a Gainsbourg concept album about the relationship between a grown man and a still-virgin teenager. Birkin served as the muse and, in case it wasn’t clear, he starred on the cover hugging a stuffed doll with which he covered her bare torso. But at the same time, he was consolidating a film career that would end up around 70 titles, including some signed by the most renowned filmmakers on the French scene; from Jean-Luc Godard to Bertrand Tavernier, Alain Resnais or the Belgian Agnès Varda, as well as the Californian James Ivory, for whom he would already star in 1998 A soldier’s daughter never cries.

Serge and Jane rose up in a hymn to bohemia and the absence of ties. They made a good couple despite the excesses of the nocturnal life, which they reconciled (badly) with Charlotte’s upbringing and fed with very long naps. Birkin would end up separating from Gainsbourg in 1980, already heavily punished by his addiction to alcohol, but the tandem maintained until his death, in March 1991, chemistry and mutual appreciation. In fact, Serge composed a complete LP for him in 1983, the highly celebrated Baby alone in Babylonwhich included among its 11 cuts Les dessous chics (elegant underwear), which Jane would refer to as “the most beautiful song possible about a breakup”. Serge also attended as an audience in 1987 Birkin’s first concert as a solo artist, in the Bataclan room, just after editing the LP lost song. In her last interview for EL PAÍS, just a year ago, Jane commented on her ex-partner with these words: “He was the greatest French writer of his time and an extraordinary and very funny man. I was very lucky with him: he taught me everything”.

Jane Birkin at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis (Corbis via Getty Images)

That interview served to gloss Birkin’s appearance at the Barcelona Grec festival, on July 19, 2022, in what would end up being his last performance on Spanish soil. The artist had already faced leukemia and a very recent stroke, and her cortisone swelled her face, but she was able to boast of a record of her own composition, Oh, pardon, you slept… (December 2020), of singular genesis: it was inspired by a play she had previously written about an insomniac woman who wakes up her partner in the middle of the night to talk to him. It was her first recording foray in 12 years, since children of winter (2008), a very confessional album about childhood longings that did not enjoy great popularity among critics.

In reality, the mature period of the singer will be remembered much more for a la legere (1999), her first work without a single Gainsbourg composition (“it is a total infidelity”, she would note); Arabesque (2022), with orientalizing reinventions of Serge’s repertoire; Rendezvous (2004), an overwhelming collection of high-end duets, with Bryan Ferry, Françoise Hardy, Caetano Veloso, Beth Gibbons and Paolo Conte among the guests; and above all, Fictions (2006), his only album mostly in English, made up of compositions written for him by some distinguished young admirers. there they appeared homesigned by Neil Hannon (The Divine Comedy), or the extraordinary and highly evocative Waterloo station, courtesy of Rufus Wainwright. As if that were not enough, the musical direction of the album was carried out by Johnny Marr, the original guitarist of The Smiths.

That English with a strong and undisguised French accent had become one of the characteristic features of Jane Mallory Birkin, as had her weak and fragile intonation, like a thread of voice. She knew that her throat lacked torrential dimensions, but she knew how to turn that limitation into a sign of identity as the libidinous potential of yesteryear was deriving into tenderness and nostalgia, feelings much more in line with the condition of grandmother of five grandchildren of she. They were her main ground line since the terrible loss of her daughter Kate on December 11, 2013. cigarettesone of the most disturbing songs on his latest album, included obvious references to that episode: “We found my daughter screwed up on the floor / Had I opened the window to clear the smoke?”.

