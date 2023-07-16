Jane Birkin, a British-born French singer and actress, has died at the age of 76. The woman was found lifeless in her Parisian home today, July 16, 2023. Born on December 14, 1946 in London, Jane Birkin is known for her long relationship, also artistic, with the French singer and composer Serge Gainsbourg in the 60s and 70s

Her debut in music when she sang in a musical urged by the English composer John Barry, who wrote the music for the James Bond films, whom she then married at 19. From this marriage he had his first daughter, Kate Barry, born in 1967 and died in 2013. His film debut was in 1965 with Not everyone has it by Richard Lester, but it is with the following film, Blow- Up by Michelangelo Antonioni (1966), and with the scene in which she appears topless, that Birkin achieved stardom, becoming an icon of swinging London. It was while filming the film Slogan in 1968 that she met Serge Gainsbourg. Their musical collaboration produced one of the most famous and controversial songs of the 60s, Je t’aime… moi non plus from 1969.