The French-British singer and actress was found dead in her Parisian home on Sunday. Originally from London, Jane Birkin had recently announced health problems that had forced her to cancel concerts.

French-British singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76. She was found dead on Sunday at her Paris home, according to information obtained by AFP from a source familiar with the matter.

After making her film debut in Britain in the 1960s, Jane Birkin settled in France where she formed a couple of artistic and popular fame in the 1970s with the musician, composer, performer and poet Serge Gainsbourg.

The most French of the English

Gainsbourg’s ambassador will also remain the French’s favorite Englishwoman.

“When I see the French listen to songs that are forty years old, I know that they are part of their history. But they are also part of mine”, summed up the artist when his book ‘Munkey Diaries’ was published in 2018.

With an androgynous silhouette and the pout of a woman-girl, the embodiment of bohemian-chic, this icon led a great career as an actress and singer, also inspiring fashion designers.

Long after the death of Serge Gainsbourg in 1991, despite hardships such as the disappearance of his daughter Kate in 2013 and a leukemia that took time to heal, he always sang the work of the one with whom he formed a mythical couple in the 70s.

Among the titles in his repertoire is ‘Je t’aime, moi non plus’, a worldwide success in 1969 with the smell of scandal, since the Vatican condemned this song peppered with moans of love, which fIt was first written by Serge Gainsbourg for Brigitte Bardot, with whom he had a dazzling, clandestine romance.

Jane Birkin, born in London, had recently announced health problems that had forced her to cancel concerts.

original note