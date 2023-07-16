Home page World

Singer and actress Jane Birkin has died (2021 archive photo). © IMAGO/Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM

British-French singer and actress Jane Birkin has died. This was announced on Sunday from insider circles.

Paris – She was an icon in her adopted country of France. London-born actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76, according to French media, citing people close to her and the police.

Among other things, Birkin became known for the duet “Je t’aime … moi non plus”, which she recorded in 1976 with her then partner Serge Gainsbourg. The song was banned from radio in several countries and condemned by the Vatican. At the age of 22, Birkin met Serge Gainsbourg, 18 years his senior, while filming. The two became arguably the most famous couple in France. Their relationship was extremely passionate. During one of their arguments, Birkin fell into the Seine after throwing a custard tart in Gainsbourg’s face, the news portal reports france24.com. The two were a couple from 1969 to 1980.

Jane Birkin is dead – actress and singer dies at her home in Paris

Singer Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg in a photo taken in Paris in 1985. © IMAGO/Baril Pascal/ABACA

Jane Birkin’s soft voice and her look made the singer famous. But acting was also her passion. Birkin acted in about 70 films.

Fashion icon Jane Birkin – the ultimate It girl back in the 70s

Jane Birkin was one of the biggest style icons of the ’70s. Her flared jeans, mini dresses and messy bangs were often copied from Birkin. The singer and actress was hailed as the ultimate It girl in the 1970s. In 1984, Hermes named a luxury handbag after her: the “Birkin Bag”.

Birkin was found lifeless in her Paris home, several French media reports. In recent years, Birkin has repeatedly had health problems. In her 2018 biography, she speaks openly about her battle with leukemia. In September 2021, she had to cancel her participation in the Deauville film festival due to a mild stroke. (ml/dpa)