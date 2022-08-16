The former gieffina confessed to being destroyed by the reality show: here are her words

In recent days the name of Jane Alexander has returned to occupy the main pages of the gossip column. In an interview with the newspaper ‘Diva e Donna’ the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip she indulged in some revelations, hurling herself against reality TV.

Jane Alexander participated as a competitor in the third edition of the Big Brother Vip. Years after that experience, the actress of Elisa di Rivombrosainterview from ‘Diva e Donna’, she let herself go to a long outburst hurling herself against the well-known reality. The reason? Jane claimed that after her participation in the GF Vipno one contacted her anymore to work like actress.

In this regard, these were the words of the former gieffina:

Except that it destroyed me as an actress, since I have not worked for two years. For the rest I would go back tomorrow, immediately.

Despite this, the former competitor of the GF Vip stated that, from a personal point of view, his experience in the most spied house in Italy it was a wonderful adventure.

In addition to this, there were many topics covered by the actress during the interview with the well-known newspaper. Among others, Jane Alexander was asked what her relationship with others was today former competitors of reality. To this question the actress replied:

I would not speak of malice, but I was disappointed to realize that the people with whom I had bonded, on the outside, proved to be completely different. The fact is that there are those who come in with a plan, a goal, a precise idea. I had no idea.

Subsequently, it was impossible not to talk about Elia Fongaro. Recall that for him the actress has come to leave the historical companion live Gianmarco Amicarelli. Years later, the actress said about the former velino: