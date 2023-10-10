Big news during the live broadcast of Big Brother, here is Alfonso Signorini’s proposal to Jane Alexander

During the episode of Big Brother that aired last night, a new character walked through the red door. This is the actress known for the role of Lucrezia Van Necker in the soap “Elisa Di Rivombrosa”, Jane Alexander.

The actress entered the most spied-on house in Italy for a face-to-face meeting with the actress Beatrice Luzzi, after the poisonous words the latter uttered towards Jane. During the confrontation, they immediately engaged in back-and-forth fire.

But something completely unexpected happened, just as Jane Alexander was about to leave the house. This episode left the audience and all the other contestants on the program speechless.

Jane Alexander new GF contestant? Alfonso Signorini’s proposal

After the violent clash, the conductor Alfonso Signorini he asked Alexander if he could join him in the confessional. At that point, she unexpectedly was asked if she, if she felt like joining the contestants.

Jane was amazed, who, as everyone knows, had participated in the “VIP” version of the program a few years ago. Very excited, the actress declared that: “But do I have to answer you now? Look, you’ve never had two bad redheads in one house. I’m shaking”.

In the next few days, Jane will be able to decide whether to accept the proposal or not. On social media, many are encouraging the actress to enter the house, since her arrival could upset the balance within the house.

It all started days ago, when Beatrice didn’t like the comparison with Jane. To then tell the reasons for her strong reaction, linked to the role of Lucrezia Van Necker, the Marchioness of “Elisa of Rivombrosa”.

Beatrice, in fact, explained that that part should have been hers, while it was then entrusted to Jane. Obviously, the latter wanted to defend herself on social media for the insinuations made about her.

During the discussion, Jane Alexander said that: “As you can imagine I came here because of the bad things said. You had the opportunity to retract and sign. I want to know in what ‘bad way’ I slipped the role of you Lucrezia in Elisa di Rivombrosa that you were curious to have. It’s not nice to talk about a colleague in this way.”

“What have I done? What if they dubbed me in the role? So? I wouldn’t be here otherwise. Who had to choose? I’m sorry someone might have told you this. You were sneaky. You’re contradicting yourself. Female solidarity? You made me look like a no-good.”

Beatrice then wanted to respond: “Ior I didn’t say that and explained that I didn’t know you. When they told me I looked like you I said no. Objectively for me that role was right at the time and deserved.”

“I was told that thing. They also dubbed you in the role, perhaps I was better suited. When it was proposed to me I thought it was perfect for me. I said that the facts prove you right, are you happy?”.

Finally, Jane read Cinzia Torrisi’s letter, in which she explains that in reality the events happened in a completely different way. In fact, it seems that for that role, Beatrice’s name was among the last. At that moment, the actress apologized to her: “I apologize but I didn’t mean to allude to what you mean!”.