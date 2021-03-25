Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the activities of the second day of the 12th edition of the Al Dhafra Marine Festival, which is organized by the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi, and in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, will continue on the beach of Al Mirfa City. Al Dhafra region, and the activities will continue until the third of next April

The festival was opened today with a racing race, which witnessed a great turnout of young people, while the activities will continue tomorrow with the holding of the Jenana Dhow Race 22-foot class and the Rowing Race, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club.

Races are generally held in accordance with the precautionary measures followed to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, as it was stressed that all necessary measures must be followed to preserve public health and community safety above all, and the past days have witnessed a great turnout in participating in the 22-foot races and traditional blasphemy.

The Janana Dhow Bearings Race is held in the 22-foot class for a distance of seven nautical miles, and participation in it is restricted to young men and boys, especially since the 22-foot class is designated for these two classes in order to prepare them to participate in races of large groups such as 43 and 60 feet.

The traditional rowing race witnessed a wide turnout despite the fact that it requires special handling from the participating sailors. The winners of the two races will be honored by the end of the activities at 5:30 pm tomorrow.

The organizing committee allocated valuable financial prizes to the two riders, as 550 thousand dirhams were allocated for the 22-foot Janana race, and 160 thousand dirhams for the heritage rowing race, and this came with the aim of motivating young people to participate and be present in such heritage events that will preserve the authentic national heritage and plant it in the souls of Young people from a young age.

For his part, His Excellency Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee, said that the maritime heritage is an integral part of the Emirati folklore, and it is certain that such events and festivals are conducive to To preserve the legacy of fathers and grandfathers, His Excellency pointed out that organizing events and races motivates young people and inculcates in them a love of the national heritage from childhood, as well as helps them highlight and discover their sports talents.

He thanked the wise leadership for the permanent support for the heritage and all related events, stressing that everyone follows the path of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, may God rest his soul, to preserve all forms of national heritage.

He thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region, for his patronage of the festival, and stressed that the continuation of the Al Dhafra Marine Festival for the twelfth year confirms its success and its achievement of the desired goals.

For his part, Ahmed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, stressed that participating in this great heritage event is an authentic national duty, appreciating the support of the wise leadership in preserving the heritage of parents and grandparents.

He said: The goals of the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club are common and one with the goals of the festival, which is to expand the base of practitioners of traditional as well as modern marine sports and make it one of the priorities of the nation’s youth, noting that since the club’s emergence to the light, the management and all employees have made utmost efforts to achieve these noble goals Which has already been achieved through the large participation in the races that exceed thousands, especially the historic Delma Race, in which more than three thousand sailors participate annually.