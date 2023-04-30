Sunday, April 30, 2023
Janakkala | The police suspect: a murder took place in the apartment on Friday

April 30, 2023
Janakkala | The police suspect: a murder took place in the apartment on Friday

A crime committed in a private residence is being investigated as a homicide.

In Janakkala A homicide is suspected to have occurred in Kanta-Hämee on Friday, informs the Hämee Police Department.

The suspected homicide took place in a private residence and the crime is being investigated under the heading of homicide.

The police say that one person has been arrested in connection with the crime, who is expected to be imprisoned for the crime.

