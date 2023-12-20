Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/12/2023 – 21:42

The jurist Janaina Paschoal, who was one of the authors of the request for impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff, criticized this Wednesday, 20th, the continuation of Flávio Dino at the head of the Ministry of Justice after his approval for the vacancy of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In a post on her X account, formerly Twitter, the former São Paulo state deputy states that keeping him in the portfolio violates the separation of powers, which, according to her, is one “of the most important foundations of Brazilian Democracy.”

“It does not seem appropriate to me to keep a STF minister, even if not sworn in, at the head of the Ministry of Justice. The separation of powers is one of the most important foundations of Brazilian Democracy. It is such a basic principle that it is intriguing that no one questions it”, wrote Janaina.

Janaína Paschoal's statement comes after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that Flávio Dino will continue to lead the ministry until January 8, when an event will take place in Brasília to celebrate the victory of democracy in the face of the attempted coup in Praça dos Três Poderes .

In his speech, Lula joked about Dino being a “communist minister”. The President of the Republic asked him to be fair and said that it would not be up to him to give interviews or make opinions about the votes in trials.

The Chief Executive's statements about Dino occurred during the opening speech of the Minister of the Chief Executive at the last ministerial meeting of the year, which took place this Wednesday, 20th, at Palácio do Planalto. For Lula, no ideological vision can prevail in the STF.

“There [no STF], my dear Flávio Dino, with your competence, there is only one thing you cannot betray, which is your commitment to the Brazilian people and to the truth”, he stated. “A Supreme Court minister doesn’t have to give interviews, give opinions about the votes. He speaks in the records of the cases and that is what matters for those who appeal to the Supreme Court”, he commented. “I am confident that you will be a source of pride for our country,” he added.

The PT member also confirmed that Dino's inauguration at the STF will be on January 22nd. He had occupied the seat that belonged to minister Rosa Weber, who retired upon reaching the age limit of 75 years.

For the celebration of January 8th, Lula said that the ceremony, which should take place in the national Congress, is being organized jointly between the presidencies of the Chamber, the Senate and the STF. The Ministry of Justice is articulating the details.