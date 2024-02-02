Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/02/2024 – 21:42

Former São Paulo state deputy Janaina Paschoal confirmed to the Estadão who is evaluating the possibility of running as vice-president on the ticket of economist Marina Helena (Novo) in this year's elections for the Mayor of São Paulo. The university professor, who was unable to be elected senator in the last election, stated that she still does not know if she will contest these municipal elections.

The jurist also said that, last Thursday, the 1st, she had a meeting with the pre-candidate, and that one of the topics discussed was the possibility of her being vice-president in the candidacy.

However, the former parliamentarian made it clear that, regardless of whether she runs or not, in October she will vote for the former director of the Privatization program of the Ministry of Economy under the administration of Paulo Guedes. “It would be a dream to elect this girl”, because “we are in a very difficult situation”, she said referring to the candidates in this election.

In October, Paschoal left her former party, PRTB, and, according to electoral legislation, she has until April 6th to join a new party. Otherwise, she will not be able to run for this year's election.

Marina Helena launched her pre-candidacy in October last year. Former general secretary of the National Directorate of the Novo party, she ran for federal deputy in 2022, but was not elected, ending up as a substitute. Furthermore, the economist commanded the Millenium Institute, which disseminated liberal thought.

Marina Helena's advisor confirmed the pre-candidate's meeting with Paschoal last Thursday, the 1st, and also said that one of the topics raised was the possibility of the jurist being vice-president on the Novo candidate's ticket.

“We have not confirmed that the choice was made, as there is no hammer dropped on this. However, Marina Helena expresses her admiration for Janaina Paschoal, highlighting her belief in her potential to continue contributing significantly to both the city of São Paulo and Brazil.”