The BORRASCA JANA Activate this Sunday yellow and orange alerts For storms, strong winds, snowfall and coastal phenomena in eleven autonomous communities, according to the prediction issued by the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet).

Specifically, the Andalusian province of Cádiz It is in Orange alert For storms and coastal phenomena, while, for the same reasons, those of Almería, Granada, Huelva and Malaga next to the autonomous city of Ceuta are limited the alert to the yellow color.

On his side, the provinces of A Coruña and Pontevedra They have activated orange alerts by strong winds and waveswhile Lugo and Ourense will be at risk (yellow), respectively, by the wind and possible snowfall.

Continuing with the Cantabrian Cornice, the communities of Asturias and Cantabria They are at risk due to strong winds. At the same time, the Aragonese province of Huesca and the totality of Catalonia are pending with yellow alert of the arrival of storms, winds, snowfall in the Pyrenean zone and wave of consideration in the Mediterranean.

That situation It will spread through the Mediterranean and affect the Balearic Islandswhich will be at risk in Mallorca and Menorca for coastal phenomena and winds, and the Region of Murcia, which will be at risk by waves.

Snow in Castilla y León and Madrid

As for the plateau, the majority of Castilla y León – Valladolid, Burgos and Soria are the exception – will activate yellow alerts by snowfall, a situation that will also move to Madrid, which will be at risk by the Forecast of Nevada in the Sierra.

Within its own scope, the Canarian archipelago He has activated yellow alerts in the islands of Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, La Palma, El Hierro and Tenerife for the coastal phenomena dyed of occasional “very strong” wind gusts.

Aemet has outlined that a INSTABILITY SITUATION In the Peninsula and Balearic Islands under the influence of Borrasca Jana, which will leave very cloudy skies or covered and generalized rainfall that, in a dispersed way, could be accompanied by storm and hail often.

However, they have influenced that They will be more abundantwith a probability of reaching strong and persistent in large areas of Catalonianorth Aragon, Navarre and west of Galiciaas well as in Cádiz and Alboránwhere more intense storms are probable.

They have also projected that they will be snowy with significant accumulated in most of the main mountain environments of the northern and southeast peninsular half, without ruling out any copo in surrounding areas of both plateaus.

The technical assessment has been that the snow level is located in 1600/1800 meters, going down to 1200/1400 in the Pyrenees, 1300/1600 meters in the southeast and 1000/1300 meters in the rest.

In Canary Islands a predominance of cloudy skies with scattered showers and probability of being more intense in north and east aspects of the central islands; In addition, there will be no changes in temperatures and the wind will blow moderate from the northwest.

Temperatures

Regarding mercury, the public body has predicted that the maximum temperatures will amount to Galicia and in the northern half of the Peninsular Mediterranean area, with descents in the rest of the eastern peninsular halfBalearic Islands and Melilla.

On his side, he has hoped that minimal temperatures are in decrease in the Thirds East and Northeast peninsular and with few changes in the rest; Thus, they have indicated the expectation of weak frosts in the main mountain environments of the northern and southeast peninsular half, moderate in Pyrenees and without being discarded locally on the northern plateau.

About the windsthe prediction has opted that they will blow from the southern component in the Peninsula and Balearic Islands, moderate in general, and with the west in the Strait, Alborán and Gulf of Cádiz.

More specifically, the Aemet has alerted that it is expected to reach intervals of very strong strength and gustss in the coastlines Mediterranean Located between Cabo Nao and narrow, Balearic Islands, Ampurdán, Gulf of Cádiz and West of Galicia; They also have planned very strong gusts in mountains of the northern end and with less probability to other areas of Galicia.