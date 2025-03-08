The manifestations by the International Women’s Day8m, they have been suspended by rain notices In the cities of Malaga, Cádiz and Huelva.

According to sources from feminist organizations and sub -delegations of the provinces, the decision to suspend the celebration of these concentrations after the concentrations has been made after the WARNINGS OF 112 and of the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) for the high rain forecasts that are expected during the day of this Saturday in Andalusia.

Specifically, the feminist mobilization of Malaga, which was summoned for 12.00, has been canceled by weather adversity, so the different platforms and organizing associations have agreed to carry out this concentration next week If there is no risk of rain.

On the other hand, the manifestations of Huelva- convened at 12 noon- and Cádiz-a 11.30 hours- have also been suspended by the notices of heavy rains. However, their corresponding organizations still consider the possibility of postponing them for another next date.

According to the Aemet website, consulted by this agency, in Cádiz the alert yellow by rain It will remain in force from 6:00 p.m. to the end of the day on Friday in Grazalema, the Strait, the countryside and the Cadiz coast. In these areas an accumulated precipitation of 20 liters per meter is expected one hour and up to 50 l/m2 in the first 12, in addition the rains will be accompanied by storms.

Already in the Huelva province, the Yellow Notice for Rain will remain active in the same time section on the coast, Aracena and Andévalo and County. These regions will be affected by a accumulated precipitation 20 l/m2 in the first hour and 50 liters per square meter at the first 12 hour, where the storms.

As for Malaga, the Aemet has activated the Yellow warning In much of the province, specifically in the Malaga regions of Axarquía, Antequera, Sol and Guadalhorce, as well as orange level in Ronda.