A.A memorial plaque for Jan Fedder (1955-2019) was unveiled on Friday in the forecourt of Hamburg’s main church St. Michaelis. The plaque bears the names of 69 friends and fans of the popular actor (“Großstadtrevier”) who donated a contribution to the church. Together with widow Marion Fedder, pastor Alexander Röder remembered the great funeral service in the Michel on January 14th, at which thousands of Hamburgers had taken part. Fedder died last year on December 30th at the age of 64.

“Jan Fedder was a child of Michel,” said Röder. His baptism, confirmation and wedding also took place in the Michel. “That’s why we remember him with our own Michel plaque.” The precious brass piece raised 22,000 euros in donations for the Hamburg landmark. There are already 201 Michel tablets on the church square, on which more than 16,000 people have immortalized their memories since 1994. Once a year, the Hamburger Sparkasse and the St. Michaelis Foundation publish new Michel panels.

Marion Fedder and Senior Pastor Alexander Röder lay the Michel panel Source: dpa / Markus Scholz

The Jan Fedder plaque was placed right next to the Michel plaque by former Chancellor Helmut Schmidt (1918-2015). “Jan would have liked that very much,” said Marion Fedder. He was a great admirer of Schmidt. “The two were unique for Hamburg.”